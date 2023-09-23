Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

WEA stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.