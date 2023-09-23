Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
WEA stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
