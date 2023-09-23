Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,059,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $135.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

