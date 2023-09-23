Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FDVV opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.