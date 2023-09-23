Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

