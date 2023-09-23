Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after buying an additional 1,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.