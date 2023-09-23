Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

