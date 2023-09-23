Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $222,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $379.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.60 and its 200-day moving average is $385.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

