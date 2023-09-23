Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,038,000 after buying an additional 705,084 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

