Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,700 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

