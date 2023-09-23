Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 16.9% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $70.96 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,142 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,699. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

