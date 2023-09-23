Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

