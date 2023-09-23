WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and $143.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00243779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003882 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

