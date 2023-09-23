Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Wingstop worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.44. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

