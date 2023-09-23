WNS (NYSE:WNS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

WNS stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

