Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Worley Price Performance

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Worley has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.