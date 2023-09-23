Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $182,194.26 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,358,054,754 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,358,054,753.65081 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05044194 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $117,890.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

