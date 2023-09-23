Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.63

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.63 and traded as high as $19.12. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 26,535 shares changing hands.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.5657 per share. This is an increase from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

