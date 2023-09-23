Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $201.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.