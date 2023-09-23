Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.