1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Lowered to $7.50

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William E. Shea bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,758.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 538,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 528,812 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

