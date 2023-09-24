1,025 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after acquiring an additional 719,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after acquiring an additional 331,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $195.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

