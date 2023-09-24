1,447 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average is $156.43. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

