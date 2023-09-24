19,781 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,599,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,278. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

