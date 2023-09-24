2,000 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

