26,601 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. UBS Group cut their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

