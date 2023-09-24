3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 38.6% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 210.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its position in 3M by 3.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 16,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.04. 3,489,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

