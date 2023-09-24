400,155 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,742,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,684,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,990. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

