Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 750.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.09. 1,994,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. The company has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.87. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

