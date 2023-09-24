Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86,110 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $316.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.87. The company has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

