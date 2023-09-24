Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lifted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1,005.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,817,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,415. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.11.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

