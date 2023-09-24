AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $19.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AdaptHealth news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

