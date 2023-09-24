Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

APD opened at $286.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

