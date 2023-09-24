Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATSG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $615,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 281.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

