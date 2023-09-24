Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $132.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.41.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

