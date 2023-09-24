Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.45 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.