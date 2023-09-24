Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,058. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $76.35. 2,930,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.