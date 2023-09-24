Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $52.30. 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,122,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

