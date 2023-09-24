Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

