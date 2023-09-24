Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $304.88 and a 1-year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.