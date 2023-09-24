Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 156,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,539 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

