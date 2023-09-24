Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 2,448,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,957. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.