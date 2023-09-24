Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.37. 2,755,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

