Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.78. 2,824,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

