Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.04.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.53. 938,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

