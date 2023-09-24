Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,830 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUAG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 1,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,562. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

