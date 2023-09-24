Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,065. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

