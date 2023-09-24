Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.05. The stock had a trading volume of 139,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,525. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

