AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.84

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.84 and traded as low as $7.59. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 13,892,663 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.00.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 799,340 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,391,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,467,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $275,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

