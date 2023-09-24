American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

