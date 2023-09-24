American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.08. 2,380,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.01. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

